Status (SNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.51 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $82.49 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02097305 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,283,936.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

