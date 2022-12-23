Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $42.68

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.68, but opened at $41.80. Steel Partners shares last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 100 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $913.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
