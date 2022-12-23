Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $42.68

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.68, but opened at $41.80. Steel Partners shares last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $913.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.