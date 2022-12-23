Stifel Nicolaus Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $91.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

