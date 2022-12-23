StockNews.com Downgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CAMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Camtek to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 45,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,072. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. Camtek has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $964.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 5,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Camtek by 8.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

