StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ambev by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ambev by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 409,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ambev by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 291,426 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

