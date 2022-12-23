StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 3.8 %
NYSE:UUU opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.31.
About Universal Security Instruments
