StockNews.com Upgrades Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to Sell

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.77.

NYSE AMRC opened at $55.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

