StockNews.com Upgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to Strong-Buy

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

