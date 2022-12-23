Streakk Price Hits $278.62 on Top Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and $282,441.72 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $278.62 or 0.01655589 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 272.48324737 USD and is up 7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $420,933.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

