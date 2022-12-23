Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up about 27.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,231,000 after purchasing an additional 593,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,242 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 173.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 31,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $279.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.06. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $447.79.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

