Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $277,535.37 and $21.13 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084464 USD and is up 16.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

