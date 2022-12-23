Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $948.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.