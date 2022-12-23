Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Sumo Logic Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $948.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
