Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.21

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.21 and traded as high as C$63.75. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$63.44, with a volume of 1,134,726 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.42.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.23. The company has a market cap of C$36.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

