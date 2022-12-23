Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.74. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

