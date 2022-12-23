SVB Leerink Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $315.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($17.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($18.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($14.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.36.

MDGL stock opened at $287.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

