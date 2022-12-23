Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 119,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 157,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91,167 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,235,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 666,483 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

