Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.69

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 18500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$31.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07.

Insider Transactions at Tantalus Systems

In other Tantalus Systems news, Director Thomas Craig Liston acquired 50,000 shares of Tantalus Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,545 shares in the company, valued at C$127,963.25.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

