Target Hospitality Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TH)

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 7,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,102. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 72.4% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 418,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 653,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

