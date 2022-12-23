Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

NYSE:TGB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 702,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,412. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

