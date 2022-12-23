Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
NYSE:TGB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 702,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,412. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41.
About Taseko Mines
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.