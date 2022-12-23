TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 2,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
TC Bancshares Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.
TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter.
About TC Bancshares
TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
