TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 2,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TC Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of TC Bancshares worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

