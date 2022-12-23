TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $137.86

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.86 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 120.03 ($1.46). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 16,836 shares changing hands.

TClarke Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.68 million and a PE ratio of 590.48.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

