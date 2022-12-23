TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Lowered to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $165.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,118,000 after buying an additional 513,494 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

