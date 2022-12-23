Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.38.
Tenaris Price Performance
NYSE:TS opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94.
Tenaris Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Featured Stories
