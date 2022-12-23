Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.01

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.01 and traded as high as $23.00. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 31,344 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $207.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Further Reading

