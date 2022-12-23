Tether Gold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $86.31 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Tether Gold has a market cap of $86.31 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,781.44 or 0.10573877 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

