Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,524. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
