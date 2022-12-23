Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,524. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

