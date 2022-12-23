Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.11. 19,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,498. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.81. The company has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

