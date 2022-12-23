The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
LumiraDx Stock Down 3.4 %
LMDX opened at $0.94 on Monday. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of LumiraDx
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.