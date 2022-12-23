The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

LumiraDx Stock Down 3.4 %

LMDX opened at $0.94 on Monday. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of LumiraDx

LumiraDx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

(Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.