The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Reduced by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $13,300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.6 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

