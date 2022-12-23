The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 389,440 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Mosaic worth $32,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $2,911,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.7 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE MOS traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.