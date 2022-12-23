The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Raised by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

