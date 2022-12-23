The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) COO Buys $69,999.80 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) COO Matthew P. Miller acquired 73,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 14.8 %

Oncology Institute stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 131.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 71.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 45.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 284,807 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 31.0% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 240,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oncology Institute Company Profile

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

