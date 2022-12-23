The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. The Sandbox has a market cap of $680.21 million and approximately $77.75 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
