Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $162.63 million and $6.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014211 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227891 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01622167 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,503,783.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

