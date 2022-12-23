TiraVerse (TVRS) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.62

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TiraVerse has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TiraVerse has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $0.62 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.79 or 0.05258153 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498630 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.00 or 0.29544047 BTC.

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00001799 USD and is down -14.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

