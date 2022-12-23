Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $941.24

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 941.24 ($11.43) and traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.03). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 980 ($11.90), with a volume of 17,920 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRCS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.40) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £291.63 million and a P/E ratio of 19,400.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 931.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 941.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Tracsis Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Tracsis

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. Tracsis’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

In other Tracsis news, insider Liz Richards bought 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.57) per share, with a total value of £24,995.10 ($30,363.34).

About Tracsis

(Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.