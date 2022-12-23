Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.21.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

TSCO stock opened at $213.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.77. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $13,315,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.