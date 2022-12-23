Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,100 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 2,531 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 145,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,502. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sibanye Stillwater

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

