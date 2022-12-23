TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRSWF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $7.90 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

