Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.57. Transocean shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 49,411 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

Transocean Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,721,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 38.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 556,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

