Triad Investment Management Acquires 176 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for approximately 4.0% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,387.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,355.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,310.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $982.60 and a 1-year high of $1,435.45.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 67.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTM shares. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

