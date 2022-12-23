Triad Investment Management Grows Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.14. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

