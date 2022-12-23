Triad Investment Management Increases Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Korn Ferry comprises approximately 3.2% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Korn Ferry by 115.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 601,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $78.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

