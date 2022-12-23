Triad Investment Management Sells 10,918 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Triad Investment Management lowered its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HYI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 54,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

