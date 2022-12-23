Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

