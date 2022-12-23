TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.87 million, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 822.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 40,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

