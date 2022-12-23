Truist Financial Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $41.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $93.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Nevro by 72.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

