Trumpcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 50.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $1.77 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.66 or 0.07241387 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

