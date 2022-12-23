Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Buys $756,606.52 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep acquired 16,153 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.84 per share, with a total value of $756,606.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,161,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,381,521.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $112,284.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $49,533.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $144,544.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40.

Tucows stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Tucows by 16.7% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,695,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 242,711 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 9.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 44.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 105,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 84,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

