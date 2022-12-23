Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,814 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

